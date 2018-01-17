KARWAR: BJP workers in Sirsi took up a ‘cleansing’ programme by sprinkling cow urine to purify the Kalyan Mantap where cine actor Prakash Raj attended ‘Our Constitution, Our pride’ programme recently.

During the function, Prakash Raj had taken a dig at the BJP and criticised Union Minister and local MP Anantkumar Hegde. However, the act of BJP cleansing the place has irked socialists and left wing in Uttara Kannada district.

The programme was organised at Sri Raghavendraswami auditorium in Sirsi and was supported by left wing groups. On Monday, BJP city wing of Sirsi rushed to Sri Raghavendraswami mutt and cleaned auditorium and mutt premises with cow urine.

“Those who eat beef and insult Hindu gods have visited Sirsi and the mutt. The society will not excuse them, therefore the mutt became impure and we are purifying it with cow urine,” said a BJP worker.

“So called intellectuals who are dramatists in real have been taking up walk for harmony rally. First, they should learn that they should not hurt the feelings of others by eating beef. They should respect others’ feeling and then they can take up such rallies,” he added.

The CITU members suggested that the BJP should have taken up auditorium cleaning work instead of sprinkling urine. “Instead of sprinkling cow urine on the stage, if they had taken up the auditorium cleaning work, the premises would have looked better. Prakash Rai also had taken up ‘Walk for Harmony’ rally in Sirsi town. BJP should have cleaned the Sirsi town where Prakash Rai walked and Sirsi town would become best example of ‘Swachh Bharat’ campaign. There is no meaning in cleaning the stage with cow urine. People must clean their minds,” she said.

Raj Tweets

Reacting to BJP members ‘purifying’ act, Prakash Raj tweeted: “BJP workers cleaning and purifying the stage from where I spoke in Sirsi town by sprinkling cow urine (divine gomoothra). Will you continue this cleaning and purification service where ever I go.”