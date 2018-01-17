MANGALURU: Two teams of the district Anti Naxal Force (ANF) launched combing operations at Kabbinale and Sishila forests from 2.30pm on Tuesday, over a day after villagers reported sighting three armed naxals in Shiradi Ghat.ANF sources told Express that some residents of Mitthamajal , including Mohan, his sister Leela and brother Suresh, interacted with the suspected naxals, including a woman, in Tulu, on Sunday evening. When the personnel showed them some photographs of naxal leaders, they identified one of them, who turned out to be a naxal leader from Tamil Nadu.

“As all three families had identified the photograph, combing operations were launched with two ANF teams, shifted from Beltangady,’’ sources in ANF told Express.At around 6.30 pm on Sunday, the three ultras introduced themselves with fake names and stayed in the homes of three dalit families till 9.30 pm. They then left for the forest in pitch darkness after collecting four to five kg of rice, onions and other items. When informed about the presence of the naxals, Upinangady police visited Mitthamajal on Monday evening and registered a complaint.

ANF sources said on the directions of ANF DySP Srinivas, one team, led by Inspector Thimmappa Naik, was sent to Kabbinale forest while another team, led by Sub-Inspector Amaresh Naik, to Sishila forest. The combing operations are likely to continue on Wednesday too, sources said.The ANF dismissed reports that a woman naxal was identified as Sundari Malekudia. “We are trying to confirm their identity, including the woman naxal,” an ANF source said.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police C H Sudheer Kumar Reddy told The New Indian Express that ‘area domination exercise’ (a pre-emptive exercise to stop movement of naxals) was initiated after the incident. Reddy, however, remained tightlipped on whether the identity of three Naxals was established.