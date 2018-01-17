MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has been proclaiming that he has ‘Hindu’ values , has decided to give the silver gifts presented by the public and his supporters to Mala Mahadeshwara temple. Siddaramaiah had come under fire for accepting costly gifts like silver mace, crown, swords and ornaments during his tours in the past three years. The silver mace and other articles will be used in making a silver chariot for the temple.

This move that has turned the tables against his detractors and the opposition parties playing the religion card will pay dividends for the party in the run up to the forthcoming assembly elections, feel Congress leaders. His decision will boost the party’s image as the temple has lakhs of devotees, including Veerashaiva- Lingayats, both in Karnataka and in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.The CM during a review meeting recently looked into the proposal to make a silver chariot.