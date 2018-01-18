BENGALURU: Worldwide, companies in the Information Technology-enabled Services (ITeS) and related sectors are moving beyond using robotic process automation in only a few aspects of their functioning. They are taking a long, hard look at automation and the efficiency it provides, not just in terms of speeding up processes but also in gathering and analysing data in these processes, experts opined at the #UiPathForward summit, held in the city on Wednesday.

Co-Founder and CEO of UiPath Daniel Dines spoke at the The User Summit on RPA at Full Speed’ Process Automation Summit.The summit, which focused on Robotic Process Automation (RPA), also discussed concepts and presented work done by major companies like HCL, KPMG, IBM, Robert Bosch Engineering and many others. RPA is where robots perform a vast range of repetitive tasks, software robots talk to each other, interpret and trigger responses.

Co-Founder and CEO of UiPath

Daniel Dines | S Manjunath

While issues like blaming automation for job losses were brought up for discussion during the day, others spoke about how RPA has managed to find use even in the most core and human dependent functions of a company like risk assessment, Six Sigma implementation and other vital departments. Speaking at the summit, Ritesh Jain, technology head for HCL, described how the company had managed to go beyond RPA and integrate it with artificial intelligence and machine learning. This led to products in the field of medicine which can scan medical records of patients and even read and decipher prescriptions; in turn, making the whole process smoother and faster.

Similar presentations were made by other firms like Accenture, Tech Mahindra and others.

Other discussions included the contribution of artificial intelligence and RPA to the banking, financial services and insurance, automotive and health sectors as well as developments to look forward to in the field of RPA. UiPath is a RPA vendor which helps organisations automate business procedures.