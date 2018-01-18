UDUPI : Thousand of devotees and political leaders from across the state have thronged Udupi to witness Paryaya Mahothsav in the wee hours on Thursday. At the event, Sri Vidyadheesha Theertha of Palimar Mutt, Udupi will ascend the ‘Sarvajna Peetha’. The ‘Paryaya Mahothsav’ denotes transfer of power, exclusive rights of worshipping the presiding deity at the Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi.

The entire Car Street area is glittering with illumination for many days now and the Palimar Mutt situated on the Car Street has been given a new look. The entire Mutt has been illuminated. Buntings, banners and welcome arches have been erected on the main Paryaya procession route from the traditional entry point of Jodu Katte to Car Street covering a distance of about two kilometers.Udupi’s Paryaya has been always an event that fostered religious harmony. It dates back to the year 1904. Senior seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt recalls his preceptor (that is his guru’s guru) Sri Vishwajna Theertha had accepted ‘Hore Kanike’ from the philanthropist Haji Abdullah Saheb, the founder of Corporation Bank, during his Paryaya in 1904.

Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji of Pejawar Mutt strike a conversation with Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala Veerendra Heggade in Udupi on Wednesday; Foreigners arriving in Udupi on Wednesday for Palimar Paryaya | Express

Elders also recall the connection between the Muslim community and the Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi. The philanthropist, late Haji Abdullah Saheb (1882-1935) used to provide oil (for lamp) and rice to the Sri Krishna Mutt whenever it was needed. The tradition is followed even today as it would heal the religious brawls among the people.

For this year’s Paryaya too, the tradition has continued. Members of the Udupi District Samastha Muslim Paryaya Sauhardha Samiti offered ‘hore kanike’ on January 12, 2018, to mark the Paryaya festival. Food grains and other items were taken in a procession of 30 mini trucks, vans and auto rickshaws. The members of the samiti had served buttermilk to the devotees during the ‘Pura Pravesha’ procession on the Court Road on January 3. Haji Abubakar Parkala, president of the samiti says that through these gestures, they want to promote harmony among all people in the society. Christians have also donated offering to Lord Krishna through ‘Hore Kanike’ procession for Palimar Paryaya. Parishioners of St Pius Church, Palimar have offered food grains to Palimar Paryaya.

1.5 lakh kg of rice, 20,000 coconuts offered by devotees

Udupi: At the Ugrana, 1.5 lakh kg of rice have been arranged which was offered in the form of ‘Hore Kanike’ by the devotees as on Wednesday. Also devotees have offered 20,000 coconuts, 800 liters of various types of edible oil, 50,000 kg of various types grams, 1,500 kg of sugar, 7,000 kg of jaggery and other items were accumulated for preparing the ‘Prasadam’ (lunch) for about 50,000 devotees on Thursday. Members of Udupi Zilla Yuva Brahmana Parishad are handling the arrangements at the Ugrana.

Mattu Gulla in abundance; 3,800 kg of brinjal offered

Udupi: Mattu Gulla, the famed Brinjal from Udupi that gets an exceptional flavour to the cuisine has been grown in abundance this time. Mattu Gulla is adored and admired by people for its unique taste. It is grown in a small village called Mattu and adjoining places near the river ‘Papanashini’ in Udupi district. Paryaya celebration is incomplete without the delicacies prepared using this brinjal. ‘Hore Kanike’ of the Mattu Gulla offered to the Lord Krishna, the presiding deity of Udupi in a ceremonial procession on January 16, 2018 saw record quantity of 3,800 kg of Mattu Gulla offered by the growers for preparing ‘sambar’ to be served to the devotees on January 18 afternoon. Over 50,000 devotees will be served the Prasadam (lunch) on January 18. Mattu Gulla growers had to ride on hopes during last Paryaya of Sri Pejavar Mutt in 2016 due to the crop damage occurred from salt water intrusion.