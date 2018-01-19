MANGALURU: Dubai-bound SpiceJet flight’s departure from Mangaluru was delayed by more than four hours on Wednesday night after its co-pilot was found drunk.SpiceJet flight SG-059 with 180 passengers on board was scheduled to leave Mangaluru at 12.15pm. But during the pre-flight medical check, the co-pilot Sebahat Ulku Erk tested positive for alcohol. As a result, he was not permitted to operate the flight as per safety standards. Then SpiceJet had to arrange for another pilot and ultimately the flight took off at 4.30am on Thursday.

First Officer Sebahat Ulku Erk works for Corendon Airlines of Turkey and was rostered to operate SpieceJet as per a wet lease agreement between the two airlines. In a press statement, Anand Deora, Manager (Corporate Communications), SpiceJet Ltd, confirmed the news saying the first officer failed to meet the stringent SpiceJet safety standards by testing positive during pre-flight medical check for alcohol and was hence was not permitted to operate the flight.

As usual, the security exercise happened two hours before the actual departure time when the passengers were still off board. He said the co-pilot has been suspended and was sent back to his country. He will no more to allowed to operate SpiceJet flights.