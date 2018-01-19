UDUPI: In a veiled attack to the Karnataka government, Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde said that the condition of the state is similar to time of Mahabharata.

Hegde, while addressing a gathering here, without taking any name said that the Dhritarashtra ‘Karnataka government’ is being ‘blind’ to the actions of few people in the state.

“Like in ancient times Dhritarashtra was blind to the actions of Duryodhana and Dushasana, today also there are Dushasana and Duryodhana here (Karnataka) and Dhritarashtra is blind to their actions,” Hegde said.