BENGALURU: For the first time, the State Election Commission has deputed 12 Indian Administrative Service officers to ensure that voters’ lists for the upcoming state assembly elections remain error-free. All the 12 officers started the job of streamlining the voters’ list from Friday and they will also visit 2-3 districts allotted to each of them for the purpose in the coming days.

According to Election Commission, some of the IAS officers have started their tour from Friday itself.

These officers will be called as observers. Their job is to visit the districts, get the draft voters’ list, verify applications for changes and discuss with respective tahsildars about any issues.

The officers will submit reports in three stages — first by January 22, second by February 12 and the last by February 28. “Based on the reports, we will rectify mistakes or introduce changes if needed,” said the official.

transfer cops

The Central Election Commission has directed the state commission to conduct transfer of police officers to ensure fair and transparent elections. An official communi-cation in this regard reached the state Commission on Friday. As per the communication, it has been directed to transfer police officers within one week of the issuance of the notice for election code of conduct.