BENGALURU: The Union government is planning to start skill universities, which will be opened by the private sector under the Public Private Participation (PPP) model, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Anantkumar Hegde said on Friday.

He was delivering the keynote address at a seminar organised by the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce on the aviation industry.

On the need for skill development in the aviation sector, Hegde said, “The civil aviation industries from Germany and France have shown interest in signing an agreement with us. But skilling in aviation requires a minimum of engineering or post-graduation degrees. So to cater to this industry, we have planned separate skill universities. The government will not start them, the PPP model will ensure that the syllabus stays relevant and quality is maintained,” he said.

About the Indian aerospace industry, Devesh Agarwal, Vice-President of BCIC, said, “India is emerging as one of the largest Aerospace-Aviation markets of the world. Global Aerospace Aviation majors are eyeing India to set up manufacturing, design engineering, MRO facilities leveraging India’s low labour cost, young and talented pool of engineers, technologists, designers and others.” The seminar saw participation by over 200 delegates from the aerospace industry.