BENGALURU: On Day 2 of the 28th All India Builders Convention, Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy spoke about issues raised by the Builders Association of India (BAI) in the infrastructure sector.

“The Karnataka government is pro-development and we are working towards implementing a single window system of approval to avoid project deadlocks and fast track development,” he said adding, “I am aware of undue delays in plan sanctions primarily due to multiple layers of approvals and lack of accountability from the authorities.

“A panel headed by the Chief Minister is looking into the revisions made to Floor Area Ratio (FAR) and Road Width in the new City Development Plan (CDP) Document.” The minister also promised land required to set up an Institute for skilling the construction labourers.

On Friday, Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu, after inaugurating the conference, had said the construction industry in India, which employs around 40 million workers, will benefit from the country’s projected growth rate of 7.2 per cent for 2018-19 following the hiccups of demonetisation and GST implementation.

On challenges faced by the industry sector, Naidu had said, “I have been informed that learning about the difficulty of contractors, particularly about the continuation of one-sided contract document, NITI Aayog has already initiated steps to form a committee of all stakeholders, including BAI, to bring out an unified, equitable standard contract document in line with the FIDIC contract document.”

Naidu also said he was sure that the Union government will look at issues like the simplification of land acquisition procedures, single-window clearances and the establishment of a cement regulator to prevent cartels.

About the state of real-estate sector in the country, he said the sector is expected to grow at 30% over the next ten years according to projections. “With increasing demand for residential and office spaces, the Indian real estate sector has witnessed a spurt and it is expected to attract investments worth US $10 billion by 2020,” he had said.

BAI, the organisers, in a statement, said the real-estate sector is facing a massive shortage of skilled professionals.