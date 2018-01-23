UDUPI: UDUPI: In an operation, Coast Guard Headquarters, Karnataka, rescued 10 fishermen from the sea near Malpe on Sunday night, who were in distress for past two days due to flooding in machinery compartment and multiple machine failures in their boat. The boat has been in distress since January 20 due to flooding in machinery compartment and multiple machineries failure onboard.



Indian Coast Guard Remote Operating Centre (ROS) Mangalore received the distress call at 6.30 pm on January 20 and immediately ICG Samar was diverted for assistance. On January 21 at 9.20 pm, ICG Samar located the boat about 90 km west of Malpe, carried out night boarding operations and undertook repairs to stop the flow of water into the boat. The fishing boat was then towed by the ship. ICGS Samar handed over the boat and crew to Deputy Director of Fisheries, off old Mangalore port on Monday afternoon at 12.45 pm.