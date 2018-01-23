BENGALURU: Senior IAS officer V Chaithra has been transferred to the Labour Department as Commissioner, on Monday. This is the 20th transfer in the last four-and-half years in the Food and Civil Supplies Department. Chaithra took charge as Commissioner of Food and Civil Supplies Department on July 28, 2017.

Within six months, she has been transferred to a different department. At present, there is no posting of any IAS or senior KAS officer for the vacant post. The New Indian Express, in a report published on Jan 12, 2018, had highlighted the frequent transfers in the department. It was mentioned that the post had witnessed 19 changes in the last four-and-a-half years since the Siddaramaiah government took over, indicating rot in the system.