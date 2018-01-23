MANGALURU: A 39-year-old fisherman was hacked to death in his sleep by three armed men in the wee hours of Monday.The deceased youth has been identified as Shivaraj, son of Karunakar, a resident of Bokkapatna Bengre near Thannirbavi. According to sources, a group of assailants attacked Shivaraj, sound asleep on the terrace of his house at Bokkapatna Bengre. When Shivaraj shouted for help, his family members rushed to the terrace and shifted him to a private hospital nearby. However, he died without responding to the treatment.

Police sources said Shivaraj and his brother Bharathesh, a rowdy sheeter, together slept on the terrace. However, on Sunday night, Shivaraj slept alone on the terrace with Bharathesh opting to sleep indoors. Mangaluru Commissioner of Police T R Suresh clarified that the murder was neither the fallout of a communal clash or inter-gang rivalry.

“According to preliminary investigations, Shivaraj had a quarrel with a distant relative residing in the same locality. With Bharathesh accusing Aneesh, we have detained a person for questioning and succeeded in obtaining credible information from him. All accused involved in the murder of Shivaraj will be nabbed soon,’’ the Commissioner said.