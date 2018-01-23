BENGALURU: A delivery man of the online food ordering and delivery company has allegedly misbehaved with a woman while delivering food in Byappanahalli. A stray dog she fed regularly saved her from what might have been worse.The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when Rashmi (name changed) was in her flat. On Facebook, she narrated the ordeal she went through. She wrote, “I ordered food on Swiggy this afternoon as I was sick and didn’t want to cook.

The delivery man came and the first thing he asked me was if I was alone. Seeing his body language, I sensed trouble and I came out of my flat (as he was trying to come inside) to be in the open but this man started talking to me in an obscene manner. The details of which I feel ashamed to write here. He only backed out when I shouted,” she said.

“On hearing my voice, the stray dog I feed came up and the guy went away to avoid attention from the dog’s barking... My neighbour downstairs tried to catch him after I told them about the situation, but in vain,” she said.“I complained to Swiggy and I am hoping that strict action is taken against this man so that they don’t dare to do this to another woman. But my question is: Will women be ever safe anywhere in this city? In fact, ordering home delivery food too unsafe in Bangalore now?”

WHAT SWIGGY SAYS

We are in receipt of the complaint. Customer safety is of utmost importance to us at Swiggy. We have suspended the concerned delivery executive and are investigating the matter internally.