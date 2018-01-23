BENGALURU/MYSURU/HUBBALLI : Calls for two bandhs in 11 days in the poll-bound state has led to a war of words between the BJP and Congress. What is more, the forums which have called for the shutdown separately seem to have been divided over having what they call almost back-to-back bandhs which may inconvenience the public but achieve little.While the January 25 Karnataka shutdown is called by pro-Kannada outfits to put pressure on the Centre to resolve the decades-long Mahadayi water sharing issue, the second one in Bengaluru on February 4 is being organised by the farmers’ associations to coincide with Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the city for the BJP’s Parivarthana Yatra rally.

The BJP sees it as a deliberate attempt by Congress to derail its two mega rallies on January 25 and February 4, while the Congress has hit back terming the charge as ‘childish’.BJP State president B S Yeddyurappa told reporters in Mysuru on Monday that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was instigating the pro-Kannada outfits that have called for a statewide bandh. “It is a Siddaramaiah-sponsored state bandh. The government is withdrawing bus services to create inconvenience to people attending BJP’s Parivartana rally in Mysuru on January 25,” he said and made it clear that they will go ahead with the rally as planned.

Siddaramaiah hit back saying, “BJP leaders lack commonsense.” “Will pro-Kannada activists listen to us? How can a government instigate bandhs which cause huge loss and also inconvenience to the public,” Siddaramaiah asked.Yeddyurappa said the party will support the agitation demanding implementation of the project, but will not be part of the state bandh.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Jagadish Shettar said it is an attempt by Congress to sabotage the January 25 rally in Mysuru that will be addressed by BJP president Amit Shah and February 4 rally in Bengaluru which will be addressed by Modi. BJP leader Ashoka had earlier in the day threatened to stage protest rallies during Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the state.Congress working president Dinesh Gundurao said, “The CM had appealed to agitating organisations not to observe bandh on January 26, which would affect the Republic Day celebrations, and suggested January 25 as an alternative. Did we dream of Amit Shah and Modi’s visits to the state on the bandh days?”

Kannada outfits divided over Jan 25 state bandh

BENGALURU:The proposed Karnataka bandh called by Kannada Chalavali Vatal Paksha leader Vatal Nagaraj could lose steam as differences have erupted among Kannada outfits. Many Kannada outfits have expressed theirdispleasure over the call for back-to-back shut downs. However, Vatal Nagaraj has refused to budge and said he would go ahead with the bandh. Federation of Karnataka Associations president Nagesh said, “We do not want to support the bandh call given by Vatal Nagaraj, who always tries to hog the limelight.” Praveen Shetty, president of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Praveen Shetty Faction) said, “We will take a final call on whether to support the bandh on January 25 or not, on Tuesday.”