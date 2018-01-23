BENGALURU: The state will soon get ‘pink’ toilets dedicated for girls, women and children.

Based on the Delhi model where ‘pink’ toilets were recently set up, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had recommended the establishment of pink toilets even in Karnataka. After this, Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KCPCR) decided to implement the same.

According to KCPCR sources, the project will be implemented in association with local bodies and the state Department of Women and Child Welfare. “The communication from the National Commission has reached us recently and we are working out ways to implement this,” a KCPCR official said.However, it is yet to be decided if this project is to be started on a pilot basis in Bengaluru or a phased manner across the state. “We will communicate the need for having pink toilets to local bodies, departments concerned and also the state government,” said Kripa Alva, chairperson of KCPCR.

The national commission also sent a set of guidelines to the officials concerned. These toilets will be painted pink and equipped with sanitary napkin vending machines and incinerator facility. “It is being strengthened to provide a hygienic space for child care and breast feeding and other facilities for women and girls,” the letter reads.

Why this initiative?

A recent UNICEF report revealed that around 595 million people defecate in the open in India, which is more than half the population. It also mentioned that women from all economic stratas are affected by the unavailability of public toilets but the problems of those from the lower economic strata are aggravated since they hardly have any options.

However, a report mentioned that the issue of toilets is more serious in urban areas than in rural areas. There are issues of communicable diseases and sexual harassment. It also said that inadequate menstrual protection makes adolescent girls miss five days of school in a month. Considering all this, NCPCR has recommended establishment of pink toilets.

What are pink toilets about?

Separate toilet facility only for women, girls and children

Coloured pink for easy identification

Clean washrooms with both Indian and Western toilets

Low height toilets and basins for children

Easy signage

Proper lighting

Woman caretaker available 24/7

Sanitary napkin vending machines and incinerators for women (napkins at marginal cost)

Helpline numbers to be placed in boards

Disabled friendly - availability of ramps

Private area for child care

Seating area outside toilets

Availability of toilet location in app