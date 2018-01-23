BENGALURU: For the first time, the Mahamasthakabhisheka of Lord Bahubali will be live streamed via an app so that millions across the globe can watch the spiritual ceremony.A media contingent from Bengaluru was on Monday taken around the Shravanabelegola town to have a first hand feel of the preparations in progress for the festival. Anywhere between 30 lakh to 35 lakh pilgrims are likely to visit the town between February 7 and 25 to witness the anointment of Lord Bahubali, an event that takes place once in 12 years.

Twelve massive temporary townships, built at a cost of `90 crore on 525 acres of land to accommodate 26,000 pilgrims each night, and a large viewing gallery constructed by a German company which can seat up to 5,500 visitors, are key features of the ongoing preparations. Hassan District in-charge minister A Manju told reporters that the state government was spending over `175 crore for the event.“Though the Shravanabelagola Jain math is conducting the rituals, the state government is extending all support as there has been a tradition for many decades in the state to extend support, right from the time of Wadiyars,” he said.

Regretting lack of financial support from the Centre despite the state government requesting it, the minister pointed out that in 2006, the Centre had contributed `90 crore while the state had chipped in with `30 crore. To facilitate a good view of the religious rituals, which includes bathing the statue by devotees who pour a variety of liquids to anoint Lord Bahubali or Gomateshwara, the viewing gallery was being built, he said. For devotees to pour the kalashas or pots containing liquids or paste from atop the head of the statue a scaffolding is being erected which will also have a lift.

“This structure has been budgeted at `12 crore. There have been many technical challenges in executing this task as no structure should lean on the ASI protected monument,” said Hassan Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri.The district administration, the nodal agency for the 88th Mahamasthakabhisheka, will also put up safety nets around the cantilever structure that is coming up as an additional safety measure.

The government will spend `10 crore to feed all the pilgrims staying at the townships where massive kitchens were being set up. Power, water, streetlights, fire and emergency units and hospitals are being provided in the townships. The entire town’s water supply can now support around 8 lakh people, organisers said.