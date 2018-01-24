HASSAN: As the debate over the transfer of Hassan Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri has triggered a political slugfest, reliable sources say that the transfer was due to the difference between Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri and district in-charge minister A Manju.

Manju, along with other Congress leaders, had complained against Rohini in the past too. Recently, the rift between the two had deepened regarding tender for the construction of a viewers gallery atop Vindhyagiri for Mahamastakabhisheka.

While Manju had insisted on handing over the work - estimated at Rs 11.75 crore to Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited, Rohini had decided to hand over the work to the Public Works Department.

Sources added that though Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had asked her to take Manju to confidence during a high-level committee meeting chaired at Vidhana Soudha, Sindhuri had remained steadfast with respect to the decision. There were also complaints against her for not considering the opinions aired by local elected representatives. This led to dissatisfaction among Congress leaders in the district, prompting them to put pressure on the CM to institute the transfer.

Moreover, during the recent visit of Siddaramaiah as part of his Sadhana Samavesha in Arsikere, Belur and Arkalgud of the district, Sindhuri is said to have irked the leaders more when the official boarded CMs car and chopper, despite opposition by Manju regarding the same.

Transferred in just six months

With the transfer, she became the first DC to serve only for six months and six days in the history of Hassan administration. Hassan district has witnessed six DCs in past five years. The reasons for her sudden transfer are being debated by the people across the district. The BJP and JDS leaders have staged separate protests against the district in-charge minister in front of his office at inspection bungalow on Tuesday.

Raising slogan’s against the district minister A Manju for alleged high handedness in transferring the DC, they demanded that Rohini be retained.

However, Satish, the district President of Republican Party of India, distributed sweets to the public welcoming the transfer. Hassan JD(S) MLA HS Prakash alleged that the CM has transferred Sindhuri for allegedly not acting at the behest of Manju.