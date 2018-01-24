BENGALURU: Student representatives from several colleges and universities in the state have demanded re-introduction of student election in state universities.

The students were taking part in a round table conference on Karnataka State Universities Amendments Bill, organised by Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Tuesday. Student elections were banned by the court which said student unions were responsible for caste-based violence on campuses.

Harsha Narayan, state joint secretary, ABVP, said, “We strongly demand the introduction of student union elections on campuses, because that is where we develop leadership qualities.”