BENGALURU: Come February 1, Indira Canteens across the state will serve extra quantity of breakfast at the same subsidised price. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed the BBMP authorities to serve more quantity of breakfast since there were public complaints.

According to regulars at the canteens, they were forced to buy two tokens to have their fill. Henceforth, they can look forward to a more sumptuous breakfast at the same price. However, the quantity of lunch and dinner will remain unchanged. The increase in quantity of breakfast will also apply to the 246 Indira Canteens being set up at other taluk and district headquarters.

Currently, the canteens serve three idlis weighing 150 gm, or Puliyogare (300 gm), khara bhath (200 gm), pongal (225 gm), khichidi (200 gm), chitranna (225 gm), vangibhath (225 gm) and chow-chow bhath (175 gms) depending on the breakfast menu for the day.

From February 1, the servings will be increased by nearly half. “The catering contractors had quoted `57 per day for one breakfast, one lunch and one dinner. A customer having all three meals at the canteen will be paying `25 and the remaining `32 per person is paid by the government. Now that the quantity will be increased, the additional cost will be borne by government,’’ sources in BBMP said.