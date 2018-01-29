KARWAR: A total of 3,000 km along 11 rivers of the state have been identified for development as inland waterways. This is part of the 106 new national waterways identified by the Centre. The Union government has recently approved a detailed project report (DPR) submitted by Tractebel Engineering Pvt Ltd, to the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI).

If everything goes according to plan, many towns and villages on the banks of the rivers Bhima, Ghataprabha, Gurupur, Kabini, Kali, Sharavati, Malaprabha, Netravathi, Panchagangavali (Panchagangoli), Tungabhadra and Udayavara will be connected by waterways facilitating faster movement of cargo and people.

The development of waterways along the Kali, Sharavati and Netravati rivers will help connect villages in the Western ghats and coastal areas of Uttara Kannada district as many of them lack good road connectivity with towns. A length of 54 km of Kali river and 29 km of Sharavati river of Uttara Kannada have been included in the inland waterways project report. If the IWAI approves the plan, tenders will be called within a year.

The Centre is keen on utilising rivers, dams and big lakes for inland waterway transport as it considerably brings down costs. Recently Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari had spoken about sea planes in the country wherever viable. The 11 rivers identified in Karnataka will help connect interior parts of the state and also neighbouring states like Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to transport cargo and passengers.

This will boost economic development along the river stretches, said an officer. Speaking to Express, N Ramesh, Additional Secretary, Public Works Department, said they will prepare a feasibility report identifying places and time needed for development which will be sent to the state government. The state and Union governments will jointly take up the work once it gets approval.

Proposed Inland Waterways

Bhima -139 km

Ghataprabha-112 km

Malaprabha- 94 km

Gurupur- 10 km

Kabini- 23 km

Kali- 54 km

Netravati- 78 km

Sharavati- 29

Tungabhadra- 230 km