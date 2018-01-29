HUNGUND, BAGALKOT: The success of 'world's largest community drip irrigation project' to irrigate 60,000 acres of arid land, may soon prompt the water resources department to extend it to about 13 lakh acres of cultivable land across the state. Along with the expansion of the water conservation scheme, the state government is planning to set up an ‘agro-processing corridor', said Water Resources Minister MB Patil. Speaking at a picturesque demo plot, he said the department was planning to implement the drip irrigation project in different parts of the state. Apart from 60,000 acres in Ramthal, Bagalkot district, the state government wants to extend it to 1.2 lakh acres in Koppal, 5.5 lakh acres in Upper Bhadra command area and in other parts of the state such as Malavalli, Mandya district.

"This is a project which even the Israelis are watching closely," Patil said, considering the success of the project. Like Jaisalmer in Rajasthan district, undivided Belagavi district - which includes Bagalkot - has been known to be one of the worst drought-hit districts. Two companies - the Israeli firm Netafim and Indian Jain Agro Tech Ltd. - have doubled the irrigated area and also increased the yield of farmers, through the micro irrigation project, he said. This project has also employed information technology tools to optimise the delivery of water and fertiliser to the crop.

Aravind Galagali, director, Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd. (KBJNL) said that without manual intervention, sensors attached to the irrigation system release the required nutrients to the crops based on weather, soil moisture and other factors - a first of its kind in India. "The same amount of water that was used to irrigate 12,000 hectares (30,000 acres) is now being used to irrigate 24,000 hectares," he said. Moreover, automation has reduced fertilizer use by 30-40 per cent.

In order to ensure market access, memorandum of understandings (MoUs) have been signed with various firms related to food processing, seeds and fertilisers. COMPLAINTS A farmer, who did not wish to be identified, said the flow from gravity was insufficient to ensure an adequate supply of water to his farm. He stopped short of complaining after he was assured that his issue would be addressed by the officials.