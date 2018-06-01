Jumbo poacher held in MM Hills

Meera Bhardwaj By

BENGALURU: A man has been arrested in MM Hills Sanctuary for poaching of a tusker in Hoogyam Range. Bordering Tamil Nadu, the border ranges of Hoogyam, Rampura and Palar in this protected area are vulnerable to hunting and poaching of endangered wild species.

An elephant carcass was found without its tusks on Wednesday in a forest stream leading to Kavalugumma from the Soolekobe beat. The incident happened in Hoogyam Range of the Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary when a 35-year-old tusker reportedly fell into a stream and was caught between boulders leading to a painful death.

With this area known for poaching, in the evening hours, the accused Sannaputta (55) of Sulleragonda village entered the stream and allegedly chopped off the healthy tusks of this animal and brought it to the village market for sale. On a tip off, the Range Forest Officer (RFO), Hoogyam rushed to the spot where Sannaputta was caught red handed.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, RFO Sundar said, "Sannaputta is a habitual offender and has been caught for wildlife offences often. He has been booked under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 under various sections for entering the sanctuary, hunting and trading in wildlife parts. This is a serious offense and involves a fine of `25,000-50,000 and a punishment of seven years. He is yet to be produced in the court."

Sannaputta, who hails from the Soliga tribe, had been arrested earlier in 2016 and 2006 for hunting and possession of arms (country made guns) and ammunition. A new range, Hoogyam Range, was carved in 2013 to give more protection to the abundant wildlife found here.

SOLIGAS' INVOLVEMENT

Dominating this landscape are the Soligas who are often misled by people to indulge in hunting and trading in animal parts. Most are illiterate, unemployed and lead a hand-to-mouth existence. The community's main occupation is grazing and so their knowledge about the area and movement of wildlife is vast. Armed with an acute knowledge of the forest areas, they are often attracted to tracking/hunting elephants for their ivory tusks or passing on the information to network poachers.

The Hoogyam Range has six Anti-Poaching Camps (APC) with four watchers per camp. The RFO adds, "We have a major problem being a border range. And with lack of permanent staff of watchers, the problem is multiplied. Out of 9 forest beats, only one beat has a forest guard. The field staff (guards and watchers) needs to be strengthened and we are hoping to get staff soon with the recruitment process for field staff going on. Across the border, the strength of the field staff is very less compared to us. This leads to a situation when offenders commit a crime in one state and run across the border to escape. With deployment of more staff, we hope to overcome this situation."

HOOGYAM RANGE

Recent camera traps have shown a healthy population of elephants, tigers, leopards, Indian Gaur and of course, the endangered Honey Badgers. The 17,500 hectare tract of dry woodland Savanna bound Range has a healthy prey density comprising chital, blackbucks, deer and other mammals.