NOTA comes fourth in RR Nagar polls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Apart from three candidates from major political parties contesting RR Nagar polls, none of the candidates could secure more than a thousand votes in the constituency.NOTA option received 2,724 votes — which is the fourth highest.

Controversial actor, Huccha Venkat, who had contested from the constituency won 764 votes, which was the highest among the remainder of the 10 candidates who were in the fray. A total of 2,56,447 votes

were polled in the constituency on election day.