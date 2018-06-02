D K Shivakumar loses Power to Revanna

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On May 19, when BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa resigned after failing to muster numbers during the floor test, Congressmen hailed D K Shivakumar as their hero. He was seen as their man of the moment and a trouble-shooter. However, in last few days, the Vokkaliga strongman seem to have lost lot of ground.

Shivakumar, who played a key role in ‘protecting’ Congress MLAs from BJP’s alleged attempts to lure them, has been denied Energy portfolio, which he tried hard to get. As per the understanding reached between the coalition partners on Friday, the portfolio will go to JD(S). Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s brother HD Revanna is likely to be the next Energy minister.

In the last few days, it was seen as a contest between Shivakumar and Revanna as both were lobbying for the portfolio and it had turned into one of the contentious issues between the JD (S) and Congress, sources said. Though the former minister maintains that he had not lobbied for any post or a portfolio, the party insiders said he was insisting on getting the Energy ministry.

Sources said even the decision on giving important Finance portfolio was taken on Thursday night, but the fight for the Energy portfolio could not be resolved till Friday afternoon as Revanna and Shivakumar were keen on clinching it. Both had worked as Energy ministers during their earlier stints as ministers. Finally, it was resolved only after Congress President Rahul Gandhi directed his party leaders to sort it out in the larger interest of the coalition.

On Friday afternoon, after getting the hint from the party, Shivakumar appeared to be miffed. The disappointment was reflecting when he asked mediapersons not to compare him with Revanna, who is a senior leader. In a tone loaded with sarcasm, the Congress leader said he would take whatever responsibility is given to him by the party.

Sources in the party said the former minister was eyeing the post of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief and a plum portfolio. It is highly unlikely that one leader will be given two posts that too when there is an intense lobbying for ministerial berths. The party is yet to take any decision on the party post.

Now, Shivakumar is said to be keen on getting Home or Water Resources ministry to salvage some pride. Key ministries like Home, Revenue, Bengaluru Development and Agriculture are with the Congress and the party is likely to witness intense lobbying for each of these portfolios.

“Shivakumar has conveyed his disappointment to the senior leaders in the party," sources said.

A day after assembly election results were announced on May 15, Congress took its MLAs to a resort outside Bengaluru and from there they were moved to a hotel in Hyderabad. Shivakumar and his team was with the MLAs to ensure that they are not contacted by the BJP leaders ahead of the trust vote. Even BJP leader Yeddyurappa had acknowledged Shivakumar’s efforts by stating that he was the key leader who spoiled BJP’s party.