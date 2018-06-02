Home States Karnataka

Kidnap drama ends with boy admitting to faking it

The kidnap drama of a college boy ended with his admission to the police that he had faked it and gone to Mumbai.

Published: 02nd June 2018 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Shreyas Hs
Express News Service

RAICHUR: The kidnap drama of a college boy ended with his admission to the police that he had faked it and gone to Mumbai. On Thursday, he was brought back to Raichur from Kalaburagi. 

Arun Kumar, a diploma student at Government Diploma College, was believed to have been kidnapped in the afternoon of May 26 when he was going to his college to appear for examinations.

The boy, in his statement to police, said,  “I had not told my parents that I had flunked in the third semester and could not write the fourth-semester examination. Fearing the consequences, I ran away to Mumbai.”
The police said from Mumbai, he came to the Kalaburagi railway station where the railway police, who were on the alert, identified him and informed the parents. The police added that the messages he sent to his friend Prem Kumar saying that he was kidnapped were also part of a ploy to make it appear to his parents that he was kidnapped.

Arun had sent four to five messages to his friend Prem Kumar saying he was kidnapped by some strangers in the afternoon of May 26 and had sought help. His friend then alerted his parents and a police complaint was filed. According to sources, on May 29, his kin suspecting the role of his friends Prem and Vijay Chaudhary called them to Raichur railway station with the help of Head Constable from Yapaldinni police station, Tippanna, and thrashed them. Tippana is also a relative of Arun Kumar. Prem also confirmed that his friend had lied to his parents that he passed the third semester with distinction, but in reality, he had flunked.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
kidnap fake police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence