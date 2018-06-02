Kidnap drama ends with boy admitting to faking it

Shreyas Hs By

Express News Service

RAICHUR: The kidnap drama of a college boy ended with his admission to the police that he had faked it and gone to Mumbai. On Thursday, he was brought back to Raichur from Kalaburagi.

Arun Kumar, a diploma student at Government Diploma College, was believed to have been kidnapped in the afternoon of May 26 when he was going to his college to appear for examinations.

The boy, in his statement to police, said, “I had not told my parents that I had flunked in the third semester and could not write the fourth-semester examination. Fearing the consequences, I ran away to Mumbai.”

The police said from Mumbai, he came to the Kalaburagi railway station where the railway police, who were on the alert, identified him and informed the parents. The police added that the messages he sent to his friend Prem Kumar saying that he was kidnapped were also part of a ploy to make it appear to his parents that he was kidnapped.

Arun had sent four to five messages to his friend Prem Kumar saying he was kidnapped by some strangers in the afternoon of May 26 and had sought help. His friend then alerted his parents and a police complaint was filed. According to sources, on May 29, his kin suspecting the role of his friends Prem and Vijay Chaudhary called them to Raichur railway station with the help of Head Constable from Yapaldinni police station, Tippanna, and thrashed them. Tippana is also a relative of Arun Kumar. Prem also confirmed that his friend had lied to his parents that he passed the third semester with distinction, but in reality, he had flunked.