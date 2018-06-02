Home States Karnataka

Vijayapura lad bags top CET rank in Engg, BSc Agriculture

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Shridhar Doddamani, a student of Excellent PU Science College, Vijayapura, has bagged the first rank in engineering and also in BSc Agriculture in the Common Entrance Test (CET), the results of which were announced on Friday.

Vineet Megur of Shaheen PU College, Bidar, secured first rank in Veterinary Science course and Tuhin Girinath from Narayana E-Techno School, Bengaluru got the first rank in BPharma/Pharma-D course, besides being the fourth topper in Engineering.

With 1,46,063 of the total 1,92,905 candidates who appeared for the exams being eligible to opt for engineering seats, the number has increased by about 18,000 compared to last year.During Common Entrance Test 2017, the number of candidates eligible for engineering seats was 1.28 lakh.

According to Karnataka Examinations Authority, the total number of candidates eligibile for various professional courses including engineering, BSc agriculture, Pharma and Veterinary sciences courses has increased by 22,000. Apart from the 1,46,063 candidates eligible for Engineering seats, 1,13,999 can get seats in Agriculture, 1,15,364 in veterinary sciences, 1,47,543 in B Pharma and 1,47,728 for Pharma D courses.

The CET exams were conducted on April 18, 19 and 20. For Ayush courses, the Centre conducted NEET from this year.If Common Entrance Test  results of students who have sought revaluation of their PU II or Class 12 results are being withheld for want of marks card or proof of date of birth, such students should submit a photocopy or scanned copy of the original marks card to keaauthority-ka@nic.in or in person. Fresh ranks will be given to students after the revaluation results of PUC II/Class 12 are announced by the department of PU Education, should there be any change in scores.

