Karnataka Congress working president S R Patil resigns from party post

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Congress leader and MLC S R Patil has resigned from the post of KPCC Working President. Speaking to TNIE, the senior Congressman confirmed that he submitted his resignation to Rahul Gandhi on May 25th taking moral responsibility for the party's abysmal performance in the recently concluded Karnataka assembly elections.

"I was in-charge of the party's performance in North Karnataka. Had my party won more seats from there, we would have formed the government independently. I resigned taking up moral responsibility for our losses. I sent my resignation via email to party President," S R Patil told TNIE. While Patil claims that he submitted his resignation on May 25, the development has come to light only now at a time when senior leaders of the Congress are expressing disgruntlement over not being accommodated into the ministry of the JD(S)- Congress coalition government.

The party high command is yet to respond to S R Patil's resignation. The working president of the KPCC for North Karnataka was instrumental in gathering support for former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to contest from Badami seat along with Chamundeshwari. Siddaramaiah lost the Chamundeshwari seat while he won with a thin margin in Badami. Siddaramaiah was also lobbying for S R Patil to be appointed as the KPCC chief after current president Dr G Parameshwara was appointed as Deputy Chief Minister in the coalition government.

"I am not lobbying for any post. If the party gives me responsibilities I will take it up but I will not leave the Congress for any reason. I will be happy to work for the party even without a post," S R Patil told TNIE. The Congress lost many seats to the BJP in North Karnataka managing to win just 8 seats in Belagavi, 2 in Bagalkot, 3 in Vijayapura, 4 in BIdar, 3 in Raichur, 2 in Koppal, 1 in Gadag, 2 in Dharwad, 1 in Yadgir and 5 in Kalburgi districts.