One dead in Belagavi’s flash flood

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A man who was standing under a tree during rain was washed away in a flash flood on the outskirts of Belagavi on Saturday. The incident occurred near Bhutaramanahatti, located about 18 km from Belagavi. According to the police, Amir and Imran — two bothers — who were going on a bike to their native in Kotabagi of Hukkeri taluk took shelter under a tree on the service road attached to NH 4 after crossing Kakati.

“Due to rains in the upper region of Bhutaramanahatti hills, water came gushing down the highway. Water level rose so rapidly that the duo could not move to a safer place. Both of them were clinging on to a tree. But, Imran got washed away,” said a police officer. “Efforts by the locals to save Imran went in vain. Another brother, Amir, was rescued by the locals and police,” said a police officer.The body of Imran was later located near the highway after the water level receded.

The locals said that the deceased could have been saved if there was timely help. “We tried to flag down several vehicles and trucks to get some rope to help the brothers. But no one stopped,” said an eyewitness.

An eyewitness said that while some people were struggling to save the two brothers, several people tried to videograph the ordeal. “Instead, they should have stopped some vehicle to seek help. By the time help arrived, it was too late. We could save only one person,” he said. Though Belagavi and surrounding areas witnessed heavy rainfall since the last three days, on Saturday there was no rain in Belagavi. But on the outskirts, it rained for around 30 minutes and caused the flash floods.

Near Bhutaramanahatti, there is a hillock on the right side of the highway when you are going towards Maharashtra. Rainwater, accumulated on the hilltop, came gushing towards the road. The duo could not gauge the current. A case has been registered at the Kakati police station. The body of the deceased has been sent to Civil Hospital in Belagavi for post-mortem.