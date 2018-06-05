This Karnataka man gifts a sapling on every occasion

B Kishan Singh By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Planting saplings is one way of conserving environment. Motivating others to do so could also be equally effective. This businessman is doing exactly that.

Balachandra Danganavar, a 42-year-old businessman, has been creating awareness among people of Hubballi-Dharwad on the need for planting sapling for the last three years. He motivates others to grow trees by presenting them Hibiscus plants on their birthdays, wedding anniversaries, and when they make any achievements.

In the last three years, Danganavar has distributed around 3,500 plants. He purchases saplings from a nursery spending from his own pocket. According to him, he is doing his bit to make the city greener. “It is my small work to bring positive changes in the society,” he added.

Danganavar has a habit of writing diary. Whenever he meets new people, he asks them about their birthdays, anniversaries and addresses. He also checks the birthday of his friends and their friends on social media and presents them a plant on the day. He never misses a chance to wish friends and their friends. He even distributes plants among unknown people.

He said mother earth is facing severe threat due to the greed of man. The only thing to save her is to make the earth a green heaven. “I am doing my bit along with my friends to enhance the greenery,” he added.

Danganavar, who is a nature lover, is also a fitness freak. He has established ‘Grow Green Peddlers’, which promotes cycling in Hubballi and Dharwad. “Cycle, a zero emission vehicle, is best to commute. It also helps the rider maintain his health.

For the last two years, he has been promoting cycling. The Go Green Peddlers say “No to Co2” (Carbon dioxide) and “Yes to C2O” (Cycle 2 Office).