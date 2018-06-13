Home States Karnataka

Power tussle: Satish Jarkiholi resigns as AICC secretary

The first casualty from Congress’ side in the ongoing power tussle in Karnataka has come in the form of former minister Satish Jarkiholi’s resignation.

Published: 13th June 2018 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2018 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:The first casualty from Congress’ side in the ongoing power tussle in Karnataka has come in the form of former minister Satish Jarkiholi’s resignation. The SC strongman from Yemkanmardi in Belgavi district has resigned from his All India Congress Committee Secretary post. Jarkiholi’s resignation comes after days of the state as well as the central leadership of the Congress attempting to pacify him. Satish, who was instrumental in Siddaramaiah’s victory in Badami was overlooked for a ministerial berth while his brother Ramesh Jarkiholi was inducted in the Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

Satish Jarkiholi identified himself with MB Patil’s camp of dissenting MLAs for attending a meeting a day after cabinet expansion. The 56-year-old Congressman made his intentions of resigning from the AICC post clear on soon after the cabinet expansion. Jarkiholi is said to have met KPCC Chief Dr G PArameshwara on Monday night after which he tendered his resignation. Satish confirmed this development to The New Indian Express through an SMS.

“I am capable of making other MLAs ministers. Yet, I was not included in the cabinet and it has hurt my pride,” he had said when dissent had begun to brew in the state Congress last week. Satish had sought time till June 11 to make his decision public. His resignation comes as a massive embarrassment to the Congress as well as Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy who has been attempting to downplay the dissent over the coalition government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama terror attack: 40 CRPF jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir suicide bomb strike
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp