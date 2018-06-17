Lokayukta orders to stop illegal sand mining in Karnataka's Gadag

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Lokayukta Police has found that sand is being extracted illegally at Dyamahunse village in Rona taluk of Gadag district. The investigation was conducted by the Lokayukta police based on an anonymous complaint filed with Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty.

“The report submitted by the Superintendent of Police, Karnataka Lokayukta, Dharwad, prima facie indicates that there has been illegal extraction of sand from Sy.No. 36/5 of Dyamahunse village in Ron taluk of Gadag district. It also indicated that a loss of Rs 32.60 lakh has been caused to the State’s exchequer, as the officials of the district administration have failed to take action against illegal sand mining which is not only loss to the state’s exchequer, but also to the ecology of the area,” Justice Shetty said in his order dated June 13, 2018.

He observed that the matter requires to be dealt with seriously and steps will have to be taken up by the authorities to stop the lifting of sand. The culprits are required to be prosecuted in accordance with law immediately.

Lokayukta has initiated suo-motu proceedings to investigate the matter. Meanwhile, the Lokayukta asked the Deputy Commissioner of Gadag district to conduct an inquiry, submit the report within four weeks and stop the illegal extraction of sand from Dyamahunse village. The superintendent of police, Assistant Commissioner, Rona taluk, Senior Geologist, tahsildar and others are asked to cooperate with Deputy Commissioner.