TUMAKURU:Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday inaugurated the world’s largest solar park at ‘Shakti Stala’ in Tirumani village in Pavagada taluk. In the first phase, the plant will generate 600 MW power.“It’s not an exaggeration that Pavagada’s world’s largest solar park is an eighth wonder of the world,” the CM exclaimed.

Now the people of Pavagada should talk about development instead of politics. The arid taluk which had been facing perennial drought should shed it’s backward tag, he said.Siddaramaiah hoped that the park will start generating 2,000 MW power by December 2018.The NTPC which buys the 600 MW power generated from the private parties will add 300 MW more to the state’s power grid which will help the industry, agriculture and households get uninterrupted power supply.

“There will be no load-shedding for industry and domestic users this summer,” Energy Minister D K Shivakumar assured.“Abroad, there was one park which was largest with a capacity of generating 1,500 MW. Now our’s is the world’s largest,” he claimed at the function.The park has come up on 13,000 acres which was taken on lease from farmers at Rs 21,000 per year.

Green energy production

With Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurating the park with a capacity of generating 2,000 MW power in Pavagada on Thursday, Karnataka will stand first in the green energy production