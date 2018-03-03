BENGALURU: Several students who were admitted to various courses in the Alliance University, whose admissions were later cancelled due to a dispute within the management, have now approached the Chief Minister and the state Higher Education Department seeking fee refund.In a written complaint to the Principal Secretary of Higher Education Department, which has also been sent even to the Chief Minister, the students have alleged that despite repeated requests, the university has not refunded their admission fee. Many students have cancelled their admission citing that there is no scope for academic development owing to the fight between two brothers over ownership of the university.

As per the documents available from the state higher education department, 12 such complaints have been filed by students. Majority of the complainants are from MBA course.Copies of the complaints are available with The New Indian Express. One of the complaints from a parent who hails from West Bengal and had admitted their ward here, reads, “I had admitted my son for the BBA course at this university. I had deposited the annual fee of `2,96,100, which included registration fee, tuition fee, hostel deposit, hostel rent and more. Later on, I decided to withdraw the admissions and sent the duly-filled cancellation form to the university on August 24, 2017, which is received by the office on August 29, 2017. Also, I sent a complaint letter to the Chancellor in December 2017. But till date I have not received any reply from the university nor I have received my money back. Kindly intervene and help me get a refund.”

The university norms clearly states: In case of cancellation of admissions, except a registration fee of Rs 25,000, the rest of the amount will be refunded. Complainants have also attached a copy of the admission notice, which is on the same lines.Some students in their complaint have highlighted the fact that they cancelled the admission due to the internal fight within the management. They have even explained about how scared they were to stay in the campus where there used to be frequent fights and that anti-social elements used to regularly enter the campus.

One of the students, in the complaint, said, “During the 2016-17 academic year the situation was worse. The exams and re-opening of admissions for the academic year was postponed thrice. We even had to see people who looked like goons, who were not even associated with the university, roaming in the campus even during the night time. These things made us withdraw the admission. It is their duty to refund as they have failed to provide academic atmosphere. But, they are not at all responding. So, we have approached the Chief Minister and the concerned department for help.”Interestingly, during the 2017-18 academic year, over 50 students have withdrawn their admission from different programmes.

DC appointed as administrative officer

Alliance is a private university and is located at Anekal. There was a dispute between two brothers — Madhukar Angur and Sudhir Angur - over the ownership of the university. Both filed cases against each other in the High Court. There were even assaults on faculty members and students. University used to allegedly declare holidays out of the blues. After the issue was raised during the state assembly session, the state government constituted an enquiry committee. Recently, following the committee report, government issued an order appointing Bengaluru Urban DC as the administrative officer for the university.