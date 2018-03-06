BENGALURU: Kerala's demand to lift a high court order banning night traffic from 9 pm to 6 am through Bandipur Tiger Reserve was rejected by the Karnataka government on Tuesday.

Speaking to the New Indian Express, principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF -Wildlife) C Jayaram said, "Karnataka will abide by High Court decision and so there is no chance of lifting the night traffic ban in Bandipur. In fact, High Court had deliberated in detail, given answers, solutions, and alternatives. Asking beyond this is unreasonable and that is our stand."

The decision was taken at a meeting called by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), which included forest officials from governments of Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu and Union Ministry of Surface Transport officials.

Karnataka has spent Rs 75 crore in building an alternate road — longer by just 35 km —, which people have been for the last 9 years.

"In fact, we are already being unreasonable in giving the wildlife just nine hours of relief. Out of 24 hours, they should get, at least, 12 hours of relief. The wise decision should have been to ensure a ban from 6 pm to 6 am. However, we will abide by the high court’s decision," Jayaram added.