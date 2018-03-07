BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court adjourned the hearing of a bail plea of Mohammed Nalpad Haris to Friday.

Judge Sreenivas Harish Kumar on Wednesday adjourned the case after the Special Public Prosecutor sought two days time to file objections to the bail plea.

Congress MLA NA Haris's son Nalpad and six other accused were arrested after they allegedly attacked one Vidvat at Farzi Cafe in UB city.

The lower court rejected their pleas recently. Therefore, Nalpad had moved the high court for bail.