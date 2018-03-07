Man accused of stabbing Lokayukta Justice Shetty at his office in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

BENGALURU: The accused stabbed the Karnataka Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty as his complaint regarding some furniture contracts were not being addressed, said Bengaluru Police on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Bengaluru Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar said that the accused had complained against some public servants in connection with supply of furniture.

"The accused has been taken into police custody and is being interrogated. It has been found that the accused had complained against 15-17 public servants in connection with supply of furniture. His allegations were not proved," Kumar said.

He also said that the further inquiry in the matter is going on.

"He took this step because of the reason that he was complaining against these contractors and still not getting the tenders. ," he added

The Karnataka Lokayukta was earlier today stabbed inside his office premises in Bengaluru.



He is currently undergoing treatment at the Mallaya Hospital and is out of danger.