HYDERABAD: It seems there is no clear view among the TDP leaders when it comes to the Third Front proposed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Leaders from the Yellow party in the two Telugu states seem to be holding different opinions on the motive behind the proposed political alternative and its future prospects.

While AP Transport Minister K Atchannaidu said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi might be the brain behind KCR’s decision to float the front “in order to further weaken the Congress”, TDP Telangana unit senior leader Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy said they did not want to comment on the proposed front as they had decided to adopt the “wait and watch” police towards the issue.

Interacting with reporters at the AP Assembly premises in Velagapudi of Amaravati on Tuesday, Atchannaidu opined that the TS Chief Minister might be harping on the Third Front proposal only to overcome headwinds blowing towards his party and create a euphoria in TS.

Back in Hyderabad, TDP politburo member Chandrasekhar Reddy said the Yellow party was the first one to form a front at national level to defeat the Congress. “TDP founder NT Rama Rao and AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu already exhibited their leadership capabilities by forming various fronts at national level against the Congress. NTR was a legend and Naidu is a unique leader.

TDP has the history of uniting BJP and Left against Congress during earlier days. Hence, it is not new for our party to form alternative political fronts at national level,” he commented, addressing media at NTR Trust Bhavan. He added they were closely watching the ongoing political developments with regard to the proposed front.

Firing Salvos

Various politicos trained their guns at KCR and his Third Front