BENGALURU: The political blame game between the ruling Congress and opposition BJP is getting uglier by the day with Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Wednesday calling BJP leaders “killers, murderers, blood suckers and jihadis”. Reddy termed BJP leaders Ananthkumar Hegde, Shobha Karandlaje, C T Ravi and Nalin Kumar Kateel as unfit to be in politics.At their speeches at a BJP rally in Mangaluru on Wednesday, BJP leaders Nalin Kumar, Shobha, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Ananthkumar Hegde had called Chief Minister Siddaramaiah a murderer and a jihadi supporter. Reacting to this, Reddy called the BJP leaders “uncouth”.

“BJP leaders are a disgrace, a blot on politics. They have no culture, dignity or decorum. They are unfit to be in politics or come to power,” Reddy fumed.He accused BJP leaders of trying to incite communal passions in the state ahead of the Assembly election by “spreading lies about killing of Hindu outfit members. Out of the killing of 24 Hindu youths listed by BJP leaders, only 10 have been killed by Muslims for communal reasons. In fact, 11 Muslim youths have been killed by various pro-Hindu outfits, but BJP leaders never talk about that,” Reddy said.

He also questioned Yogi’s credibility to speak about law and order situation in Karnataka. “Uttar Pradesh and other BJP-ruled states are notorious for rapes, dacoity and abductions. It would be better for him to fix the law and order situation in his own state,” Reddy said.Ridiculing BJP leaders’ “Save Bengaluru Padayatra”, Reddy said, “We have saved Bengaluru from BJP. They had left a debt burden of `8,500 crore in BBMP. They had even pledged six BBMP properties to raise loans, and we had to get the properties freed.”Reddy announced that Congress too will release a chargesheet against the BJP highlighting “rampant corruption.