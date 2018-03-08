BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday directed the DG&IGP to order a detailed investigation into the attack on Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty. Later in the evening, City Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar handed over the investigation to the Central Crime Branch (CCB).

Infuriated by the attack inside an office in the high security zone, the CM is said to have taken the police top brass, including city police commissioner T Suneel Kumar, to task over the security lapse.

The MS Building, where the Lokayukta headquarters is located, Vidhana Soudha, Vikasa Soudha, Raj Bhavan and other government offices are in the high security zone. Apart from the Lokayukta office, offices of many senior officers, including secretaries to the state government, are located in MS Building.

Sources said the CM is said to have questioned senior officers on how such an incident can happen inside a high security zone and why basic security measures were not followed. Soon after this, the government issued a notification directing the officers to tighten security at government offices.

“Visitors should be allowed inside Vidhana Soudha, Vikasa Soudha and MS Building only during visiting hours. Visitors must be thoroughly checked and made to pass through metal detectors, and their bags must be properly scanned... If there is any lapse in the security measures, the police officers concerned will be held responsible,” the notification stated.Earlier in the day, soon after he was informed about the attack, Siddaramaiah, along with Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy and other cabinet colleagues, rushed to Mallya Hospital where Justice Shetty is being treated.

“We have ordered a detailed probe by the DG&IGP. The probe will look into all aspects, including security lapses, if any. Appropriate measures will be taken,” Siddaramaiah told mediapersons outside the hospital.

“The accused Tejraj Sharma is from Tumakuru and he stabbed Justice Shetty three to four times. Doctors have told me that he is out of danger,” the CM said. A meeting of senior police officers has been convened at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday to review security measures.