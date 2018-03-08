BENGALURU: The state government is setting up 16 new residential degree colleges which are expected to start functioning from the 2019-20 academic year. Higher Education Minister Basavaraja Rayareddi announced this during the formal inauguration of Bengaluru Central University (BCU) at Central College campus on Wednesday.At present, the state does not have any government degree college with residential facilities. “Considering the recent survey report released by the Ministry of Human Resource Development which says the state’s gross enrolment ratio in higher education is less compared to other southern states, the government has taken the decision to set up residential colleges,” a department official said.

BCU Vice-chancellor Prof Japhet submitted a proposal to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah requesting for `1,000 crore to develop basic infrastructure at the varsity. He also requested to allot 40 to 50 acres in each Assembly constituency (13 constituencies come under its ambit) for the university’s expansion.During his address, Siddaramaiah said, “I will ensure that funds and land for the university are provided. My request is to provide value-based education.”

teacher takes minister to task Transport Minister H M Revanna

seemed a bit stunned when poet Prof Nisar Ahmed told him that he has no right to sit on the stage with him. Ahmed then went on to explain, saying, “H M Revanna and Animal Husbandry Minister A Manju were my students when I was teaching at Central College. But they never attended classes. So, today I told Revanna in a lighter vein that since he did not attend my classes, he has no right to sit here.”

Siddaramaiah arrives after three-hour long wait

Students, dignitaries as well as the university alumni were forced to wait for at least three hours for the Chief Minister to arrive at the event. Hundreds of students were asked to be present at Central College cricket ground for the event. After a long wait, several students left the venue even before the Chief Minister’s speech started. A student from Mount Carmel college said, “They made us sit here since 10 am, but the event started only at 1pm. How many hours can we sit under the sun?”

“As we had to reach the venue at 10am, a majority of us left home around 7.30am without even having breakfast. They have not even arranged for drinking water. We left the venue because we were hungry,” another student of St Joseph’s College said. Even the chief minister noticed that the students were leaving the venue and during his speech he said, “I can see many people leaving the venue. Maybe they are hungry as it is already late.”

Varsity V-C all praise for CM

Interestingly, BCU Vice-chancellor Prof Japhet went on praising the CM instead of speaking about plans for the university. He said, “This government led by Siddaramaiah has started several schemes. Even the starting of this university is with the purpose of providing education. When we approached him 15 days ago about the event, he just gave the date and agreed to come.” Japhet even made students, teachers and college management representatives stand up when the varsity honoured the CM.