BENGALURU: Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday unveiled a state flag which if approved will make the state the second in the country after Jammu and Kashmir to have a flag of its own.

The flag, which was finalized by a state government-appointed committee, has three horizontal stripes — yellow, white and red —, with the state emblem of Gandabherunda in the middle.

Speaking to media persons after unveiling the proposed flag during a meeting with representatives of pro-Kannada organizations in the state capital, Siddaramaiah said they would soon write to the Centre seeking its approval to the state flag.

The CM said, “Writers and members of pro-Kannada organizations have extended their full support to the government’s move. We will send a recommendation to the Centre and also put pressure on it to approve it.”

However, the government's decision to have a separate flag irked the BJP who feared that it would fuel "separatist sentiments". However, Siddaramaiah said the Constitution does not bar any state from having its own state flag.