MANGALURU: Three students of National Institute of Open School (NIOS) from Mangaluru have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar requesting them to change the eligibility criterion that bars students from open schools from appearing in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Exam (NEET) this year.

In their letter, Devi Murli, Salome Daniel and Prateek say thay they have been studying for NEET and for the NIOS board exams for 2 years now, and now when filling in the application, the eligibility chapter clearly say that Open School candidates are not eligible to appear for NEET (UG). “We have read the news that mentioned HRD minister saying ‘No’ to MCI order barring NIOS students. However, this is not reflected in the Eligibility criteria.”

Further, the letter says, “You are aware that the NIOS is an autonomous board under School education and is on par with central board of secondary education (CBSE), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS). The curriculum is set by National Council of Educational Research & Training (NCERT). Along with the examination, they have to do the necessary practicals recommended by the board. In addition to this, unlike any other boards, each student has to submit Tutor-Marked assignments.”

Vijay Moras, Principal, CFAL Mangalore, said that from Mangaluru, he has seen several students who have written the NIOS board get admitted in IITs, IISc and the top medical colleges in the country. He had also met PU Director C Shikha in this regard who expressed her helplessness saying it was above her level to influence the Medical Council of India (MCI) decision.