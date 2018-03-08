BENGALURU: Swedish companies, around 70 of them in Karnataka, and business entities such as The Swedish Chamber of Commerce in India, IKEA and Sandvik all follow a very high standard in empowering women workers in Sweden and they want to continue the same in India too. Sweden provides one of the longest paid parental leave of 480 days as against six months of maternity leave provided in India. The efforts go beyond maternity leave as well. For instance, at IKEA, there is a strict adherence to maintaining a 50:50 employee ratio between men and women in all their establishments across geographies.

Now, Swedish companies are hopeful of bringing similar benefits for their Indian employees as well. According to Sara Larsson, General Manager, Swedish Chamber of Commerce, India, “The collaborative program the chamber is working on with companies is called “Kraftsamla”, meaning ‘Join our forces’.”

Explaining about the programme, she said, “We are working on four key areas of skilling and employment of women in non-traditional roles, gender equality and equity as part of the code of conduct throughout the value chain including representation at all levels, gender ratio, equal pay and benefits, gender neutral understanding of merit, work/life balance and company culture- mindsets, norms, openness-acceptance, leadership, etc.”

However, for now, companies like IKEA are abiding by the laws of the land. Patrik Antoni, Deputy Country Manager and Sustainability head, IKEA India, said, “We are trying to make the workforce as gender inclusive as possible by extending similar benefits here as in Sweden. Right now, we are abiding by the law and provide six months maternity leave.” In other issues like gender equality and hierarchy however, the company has brought in progressive policies. “Senior managerial roles are held by women at IKEA including that of the CFO. There is no command hierarchy like in other companies in India where the lower rung officials don’t talk to the higher-ups much. Here, anybody can walk up to the CEO and voice her concerns,” Patrik said.

At other companies like Sandvik, programmes focused on women employees are being run to support their growth in the company. “We have a program called UNNATI which offers mentorship, leadership training and other support,” said Saharsh David, Head-CSR India, Sandvik Asia.