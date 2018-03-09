BENGALURU: Woman passengers using the services of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and its employees will soon be able to find resting space as they wait for their buses at all bus stations owned by the corporation. The corporation on Thursday, while celebrating International Women’s Day, announced a slew of measures including construction of restrooms for women at all bus stations, separate child-care spaces and clean washrooms.

KSRTC said it will use the `54.49 crore sanctioned to it by the Union and state governments in a 60:40 ratio for implementing gender sensitisation programmes, training women drivers and conductors, providing upgraded infrastructure for women at bus stations and for installing CCTV systems in 2,000 buses and bus stations, and other KSRTC facilities around the state.

“Women’s seats will be coloured pink in all city services provided by KSRTC,” a statement from the corporation read. The corporation has a women staff strength of 2,500, including 756 conductors and 926 technical assistants. Around 50 employees were rewarded on Thursday for their contribution to the organisation.

Medical tests to be made mandatory

The corporation has now decided to make medical tests compulsory for employees aged over 40. The tests will be done by the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences.