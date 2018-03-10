BENGALURU: Karnataka government on Friday informed the Centre that it is opposed to the formation of Cauvery Management Board, but open to other mechanisms for implementing the apex court verdict in the inter-state Cauvery water dispute.

During a meeting of Chief Secretaries convened by Union water resources department Secretary, Karnataka Chief Secretary informed the Centre about the state’s stand.

“We are opposing formation of the board, but open to other mechanisms,” Karnataka Chief Secretary K Ratnaprabha told The New Indian Express. Karnataka sought time till Monday to submit a report on its views on the mechanisms that can be put in place to implement the order. “We will submit the details on Monday,” the CS said.

Water Resources Department had called for the meeting as the apex court in its verdict had directed the Centre to put in place a mechanism to ensure implementation of the order within six weeks.

Chief Secretaries of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry accepted the need for such a mechanism. Karnataka is opposing formation of the board as the state may not have control over reservoirs in the Cauvery basin. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah too had expressed reservation over formation of the board.

After the all party leaders meeting convened in Bengaluru on Thursday to discuss implications of the apex court verdict and the stand to be taken by the state, the government has decided to seek opinion of its legal team before taking any decision.Sources in the state’s water resources department said legal team that is handling Karnataka’s case will be consulted in next two days before the state submits its response to the Centre.

However, according to legal experts and officials who have dealt with the inter-state river water disputes, state’s concerns over formation of the board are unfounded. Since the issue involves four states, there has to be some system like a management board to implement the apex court order and it cannot be a self-disciplinary measure, they said.

Cauvery row: CS of riparian states meet in Delhi

NEW DELHI:The Centre on Tuesday held consultations with top officials of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry on structure, roles and responsibilities of the Cauvery Water Management Board and said it will be constituted within the stipulated time frame given by the Supreme Court. The meeting was chaired by U P Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources and was attended by chief secretaries of respective states. All states have expressed their concerns and demands orally and have been asked to send written submissions on the same. Karnataka Chief Secretary Ratna Prabha said that the state will send written recommendation early next week.