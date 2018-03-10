BENGALURU: The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has come up with mobile applications for members of the public to get details of the candidates contesting the Assembly election and also to complaint about malpractice during the polls, if any. Founder member and trustee of ADP Trilochan Sastry told reporters on Friday they have started an SMS service for citizens to get details about the candidates. Presently, this service will provide details of only sitting MLAs, as parties are yet to announce their candidates.

To get details like the name of the candidate/sitting MLA, his/her political party, educational qualification, assets, criminal cases, if any, and other details, people need to an SMS to 56070 in this format: myneta <space> pincode of their area. ADR has started another mobile application ‘Election Watch Reporter.’ It can be either downloaded from Google Play Store or ADR’s website (www.adrindia.org).

“During election time, netas tend to distribute clothes, liquor, food, and money which are in violation of the poll code of conduct. People can capture a video or a photo of their netas indulging in such acts and upload it. We will take the matter to its logical conclusion,” he said. Meanwhile, ADR, in association with Karnataka Election Watch, is organising a two-day national conference on Electoral and Political Reforms at the IIM-B from Saturday. Chief Election Commissioner Om Prakash Rawat will be the chief guest.