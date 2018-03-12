BELAGAVI: The people of Belagavi will witness the largest national flag in the country being hoisted in the city, on Monday morning. Belagavi District Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi will hoist the national flag —which is 110m (365 feet) high from the base plate to the top. The size of the flag is 120X80 ft, Belagavi North MLA Feroz Sait said, adding that the flag will weigh 500kg. The thickness of the rope is 8mm. He said that the flag will be hoisted through an electro mechanic operating system.

Officials conduct a trial hoisting

the country’s tallest and largest

Tricolour near Kote Kere

(Fort Lake) in Belagavi on Sunday

Sait said the flag mast was manufactured with galvanised sheet and coated with PU painting. The total weight of the flag mast is 36 tonne, he added. Sait added that India’s tallest tri-colour was inPune, the height of which is 107m from base to the top umbrella followed by Attari-Wagah border, which is 105m in height from base to top umbrella. Sait said that as many as five flags have been kept in reserve if the same needs to be changed.

After he noticed that people along with flags representing different caste, community, religion or languages are fighting among themselves, he planned to set the tallest national flag in the country which will keep reminding them that priority of nation was above everything, said Sait.

Sait clarified that it has not been established to attract tourists, but to refresh patriotism which is within all Indians. He said that just not on August 15 or January 26, the flag will be fluttering there round the clock and people passing by will salute it whether it may be day or night.

Sait said that the cost of the project of establishing the tallest flag mast is `1.65 crore.

As big as they come

Total Height: 110 metre from

base plate to top umbrella

Flag size: 120 ft x 80 ft

Total flag mast sections: 12

Size of bottom first section: 1.9 metre dia and thickness 14 mm

Flag mast motor: 3.5 HP

Flag material: Denier Polyester cloth

Rope thickness: 8 mm

Period of erection of flag mast: 15 days

Weight of the flag material: 500 kg

Total weight of the flag mast: 36 tonnes

Flag mast material: Galvanised sheet and coated with PU painting

Flag mast operating system: Electro mechanical operation