BENGALURU: Inspired by the success of BJP’s star campaigner and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the heads of several religious institutions in Karnataka are now considering to take the plunge into electoral politics. With the state assembly elections fast approaching, several seers have expressed their interest in contesting polls — as independent candidates, or with a ticket from the major political parties with Laxmivara Tirtha Swamiji from Shiroor Mutt in Udupi being the latest to join the race.

In Karnataka, religious institutions from dominating castes have always played a pivotal role in the state’s politics. Irrespective of which party is in power, these institutions have always garnered significant grants in the annual budgets. The trend has been growing from the past few years. However, now, looks like the ‘khaavis’ (those wearing saffron robes) are looking for a more direct role in governance. Recently, Lakshmivara Thirtha Swamiji from Shiroor mutt (one of the eight mutts of Udupi) expressed his desire to contest elections. He said that he wants to contest with a BJP ticket and if that is not possible, then as an independent candidate from the Udupi Assembly constituency.

Earlier, Basavanand Swami, seer of Sri Guru Basava Mahamane at Managundi in Dharwad district, Rajashekarananda Swamiji from Gurupura Vajradehi mutt in Mangaluru, Basavamurthy Madara Chennayya Swamiji of Chitradurga were reported as being interested in entering the poll fray.When The New Indian Express contacted Madara Chennayya Swamiji, he said, the devotees of the mutt are forcing him to contest election. “Political parties haven’t contacted me yet. If they do, I will discuss it with the devotees and take next course of action,’’ he said.

However, a few religious heads are not happy with the trend. Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Swamiji from Murugha Mutt, Chithradurga said there is a difference between religion and politics. Religious institutions are sentiments, while they do not have similar feelings for politics. “The sacred sentiment people see in Khaavi, won’t be the same when the person enters politics. It is better if they maintain some distance between two,’’ he said.

Interestingly, many of these ‘yogis’ are eyeing for a BJP ticket. The Congress is trying to woo Prabhu Channabasava Swamiji of Motagi Mutt to contest from Athani assembly constituency, Mahadevi of Basava Dharma Peetha, Mansur Revana Siddesehwar Mutt pontiff Basavaraj Devaru from Badami assembly and they too have shown interest. There has been no confirmation on this yet.