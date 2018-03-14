BENGALURU: A doctor from Puttur moved the High Court against the Karnataka Private Medical Establishment Amendment Act. Observing that the matter requires consideration, Justice Vineet Kothari ordered notice to the State Government, Medical Council of India, president of Indian Medical Association of Karnataka.

Petitioner Dr K Raviprakash contended that the said amendment was brought only to concentrate on private doctors, despite knowing that the law is uniform. Therefore, the amendment is discriminatory as the Criminal Procedure Code and IPC do not make a distinction between a private medical establishment, a government establishment or public facility which have the same duty towards the victims. ENS